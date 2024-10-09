Skip to Content
Local artists to be showcased in “Binational Encounter” art exhibit

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Artists from both sides of the border are showcasing their art work in Calexico.

18 artists from Mexicali and the Imperial Valley are part of the "Binational Encounter".

The exhibit includes, paintings, photos and crafts reflecting the border lifestyle.

"It's a brotherhood, it's a brotherhood between Imperial County and our sister city Mexicali. It's important to showcase both sides of the border and to exhibit it and put out there all the wonderful artists we have," said Norma Gerardo, Calexico Recreational Manager.

The artwork will be shown at the Carmen Durazo Cultural and Arts Center on Heffernan Avenue from now through Friday, October 18.

