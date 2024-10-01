Pet Talk: Meet Lucius

A loving and playful pup who is looking for a forever home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our pet of the week.

Meet Lucius!

Lucius is a 4-year-old male mixed breed who weighs 50 pounds.

Lucius loves to be petted and his tail never stops wagging.

If you are looking for a couch potato dog, look no further than Lucius!

This very laid back guy is a little shy when he first meets you but Lucius is already housetrained, good with kids, and has been good with other dogs at the shelter.

Now through October 15th the bissell pet foundation is hosting its fall empty the shelters event.

Adoption fees on all dogs are $50 and cats and kittens are $30. puppies and specialty breeds are excluded.

Come visit Lucius at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Lucius or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.