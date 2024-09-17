Pet Talk: Meet Sid and Nancy

An adorable doggie duo who are looking for forever homes

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our pets of the week.

Meet Sid and Nancy!

Sid and Nancy are 3 year old pit bull terriers who love to play.

Sid is good with babies, older kids and also with cats. He also loves playing with toys, is good on a leash and rides great in a car.

Nancy picks up new tricks quickly and knows basic commands. She is a cuddly girl who thinks she belongs in your lap.

Both Sid and Nancy would do great if adopted together but could be adopted separately.

Come visit Sid and Nancy at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Sid and Nancy or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.