Crossroads Mission receives donation from Avenir Financial team

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Avenir Financial donated funds to Crossroads Mission, raised through the Employee Jean's Giver Program.

A total of $4,255 was donated through a program where employees could donate from their paychecks to wear jeans. This program has raised over $100,000 since 2016.

“Crossroads Mission plays a crucial role in supporting community members who find themselves at a ‘crossroads’ in their lives. As a credit union, we deeply value the principle of people helping people, and we are thankful for non-profits like Crossroads Mission,” stated Adele Sandberg, President and CEO of Avenir Financial.

