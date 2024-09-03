Pet Talk: Meet Kanga and Roo

This adorable and loving doggie duo is looking for a forever home.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our pets of the week.

Meet Kanga and Roo!

Kanga is female and Roo is male who both are pit bull terriers and weigh approximately 65 pounds.

They both have positive energy, love to run and play and are also very people focused.

They also are kennel mates and would do great if adopted together but could be adopted separately.

Now through September 15th, all animals weighing 40 lbs. or more have been sponsored by best friends animal society so there is no cost to you for them to join your family.

There is also a special on cats and kittens through September 8th. all cats and kittens are half off and if you adopt one at half price you can take home a second one for free.

Come visit Kanga and Roo at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Kanga, Roo, or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.