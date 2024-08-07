Yuma Father-Daughter Ball returns September 2024

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Father-Daughter Ball is set to return September 7, 2024.

The event is for girls ages 3-12 and their fathers, or father figures, to dance and have a child-friendly dinner.

Photo opportunities will be available.

Registration can be found through the Yuma Parks and Recreation site here, by phone at (928) 373-5200, or in person at City Hall, One City Plaza.

A limited number of tickets are being sold due to being sold out in its initial year.

The event will take place at the Pivot Point Conference Center from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.