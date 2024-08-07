Skip to Content
The Good Stuff

Wellton Fire Department welcomes new fire engine

Wellton Fire Department
By
Published 5:34 PM

WELLTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A new fire engine has been donated by the City of Yuma Fire Department to the Wellton Fire Department (WFD)

“The donation will help provide fire protection to the Wellton and East County residents," said Wellton Fire Chief Mark Rivera."

WFD was previously not able to replace one of their current service engines due to budget restrains, according to Chief Rivera.

Their newly donated engine, which they're calling Red Rocket, will ensure WFD provides enhanced emergency services.

Article Topic Follows: The Good Stuff

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content