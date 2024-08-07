Wellton Fire Department welcomes new fire engine

WELLTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A new fire engine has been donated by the City of Yuma Fire Department to the Wellton Fire Department (WFD)

“The donation will help provide fire protection to the Wellton and East County residents," said Wellton Fire Chief Mark Rivera."

WFD was previously not able to replace one of their current service engines due to budget restrains, according to Chief Rivera.

Their newly donated engine, which they're calling Red Rocket, will ensure WFD provides enhanced emergency services.