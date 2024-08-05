ASU student from Yuma embarked on a journey to Africa to study wildlife, and shares experience

Julysa Urrutia, a junior at ASU majoring in pre-veterinary science continues to explore the world

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Julysa Urrutia, a junior at ASU from Yuma is majoring in pre-veterinary science and recently studied abroad in Africa from July 1-6.

She traveled to the Okavango Delta in Botswana to do three different surveys: an animal survey, a bird survey, and a bug survey.

"And when it came to the animal survey in each quadrant, we were able to identify, several different mammals while we're out there. And I'd say, one of the most popular animals out there would be the impala, which are also known as the McDonald's of the bush because on their behind they have three lines and it looks like an M," says Urrutia.

When it came to the bird survey, Urruitia said the group went by the riverbed and was able to see a lot of different bird species.

Photo by: Evan Powell

"One of my favorite bird species was the lilac-breasted roller. It was a very colorful animal along with the African fish eagle, almost looks like our American Eagle that we have out here," Urrutia continues.

When it came to the bug survey, she was able to see the difference in biodiversity compared to burned areas and unburned areas in the Delta.

Urrutia also studied in Antarctica at the beginning of 2024 and says the main difference between there and Africa is the number of animal species.

"There's a wide range of species in Africa and then the amount of quietness, in Antarctica, just a lot of wind and the waves. And over here, a lot of noises, specifically in the nighttime," says Urrutia. "The environment it's a lot hotter here and a lot colder in Antarctica."

Photos by: Dave White

Urrutia says in the evening you could hear the hyenas howling.

About 20 students embarked on the trip.

"There was students from UNSW, which is located in Australia, and then we had two students from the University of Botswana. And then we also have professors from UNSW. We had one from England, we had one from ASU, and then we also had, she's also pretty well known in Africa, her name is Tempe Adams, and she specializes in elephant conservation, so we're able to learn a lot from her," says Urrutia.

She added that they were able to learn a lot from the Rangers as well.

Her favorite animal to see was the elephants and described the video she took of them.

"This is a man-made waterhole, just because there isn't a lot of rainfall during this time of the year. Usually, the water comes in during August to May time. But yeah, they're very protective over their young," Urrutia says.

Urruitia says the rhinos are very endangered in Africa.

"They recently got reintroduced to the Delta and they are secured by military 24/7. No one in the area knows where they're at besides the military, and there is veterinarians who go out there to cut off their tusks so that they won't be hunted," Urrutia mentions.

She hopes her next adventure will be to Australia.

Photo by: Dave White

"Go see the Great Barrier Reef and then also see some of my friends that I went with to Africa, so hopefully Sydney," Urrutia says.

She shares some tips and wisdom with current students.

"When there is an opportunity right in front of your face, if you have the time, if you have the funds, don't be afraid to take that leap of faith," Urrutia says. "It's scary, but I mean, without those experiences, you won't be able to experience the world."