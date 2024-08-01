The Coffee Bean celebrates 30 years

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Coffee Bean opened its doors 30 years ago and will be hosting a special event in celebration.

They have partnered with several local businesses and are offering some amazing giveaways.

There will be free tacos, raffles, and gift cards.

The Coffee Bean was one of the first coffee shops in Yuma and was the first to bring the popular acai bowl to town.

"Come and celebrate with us. Again, this is a thank you to our community, to Yuma, for being a part of the business for 30 years, consistently helping us grow, stay up afloat, and become who we are now," says owner Claudia Diaz.

The event will happen on August 2nd from 11:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Coffee Bean on 4th Avenue and 24th Street.