How to get a free piece of meat on Raising Cane’s National Chicken Finger Day July 27

All you need is to be a Caniac Club Member to receive a free chicken finger

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - National Chicken Finger Day is a holiday created in 2010 by Raising Cane’s founder, Todd Graves.

The holiday is celebrated on July 27 and was created to commemorate the MVP of the menu – the chicken finger!

Chris Bolles, manager of Raising Cane's in Yuma says their chicken fingers are delectable and the team takes pride in the cooking process.

"Our chicken fingers are the premium and the chicken, it's just the tenderloin. We actually hand batter them. They're marinated every day for 24 to 36 hours and then they're cooked to order hot and fresh," says Bolles.

In honor of the national holiday, Raising Cane's hands out one free chicken finger the day of.

You do have to be a Caniac Club Member before the July 27 in order to recieve the item.

"So it's not too late. All you have to do is go to your local Cane's and talk to a crew member and just get a convenient club card and make sure you go online to register before the 27th, so you get your free chicken finger," Bolles adds.

No purchase is needed.

To date, Cane's has celebrated National Chicken Finger Day by giving away more than 150,000 chicken fingers to loyal customers!

In addition to the free chicken finger, they're also giving away prizes to celebrate.

"We're actually going to give away over 700 on Cane's specific items between July 22nd and July 27th," Bolles says.

You can register here.

Don't "bawk" out of this deal!

Make sure you sign up to be a Caniac Club Member ASAP and visit your nearest Raising Cane's on Sat. July 27.