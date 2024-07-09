(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Prepare to warm up the oven today because it's National Sugar Cookie day.

July 9th is dedicated to celebrating the humble, but very tasty, sugar cookie.

The popular baked good was first called the Nazareth cookie, after the Pennsylvania town where it originated.

German protestant bakers may have brought the recipe with them when they immigrated to America in the mid 1700's.

Today, the dessert might take different shapes, thanks to cookie cutters.

Some sugar cookie fans add icing, colored sugar, and even edible glitter.

But no matter how you slice, or bake it, the simplest cookie is often the best.

Celebrate by posting pictures of your favorite recipe with the hashtag National Sugar Cookie day.