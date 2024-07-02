Pet Talk: Meet Amber and Paula

This adorable and loving doggie duo is looking for a forever home.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our pets of the week.

Meet Amber and Paula!

Amber and Paula are 4 year old spayed female huskies who weigh 45 pounds.

Amber and Paula both love to play and are good with other dogs.

Amber and Paula would also make great family dogs or playmates for other dogs.

Through July 14, the Humane Society of Yuma is running a "Name Your Price" adoption special.

Take home your new best friend for any donation amount you can give to help us with our mission to save one until there are none.

Come visit Amber and Paula at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Amber, Paula, or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.