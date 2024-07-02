Skip to Content
The Good Stuff

Pet Talk: Meet Amber and Paula

the Humane Society of Yuma
By
July 1, 2024 11:47 PM
Published 10:07 AM

This adorable and loving doggie duo is looking for a forever home. 

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) -  It’s time to meet our pets of the week. 

Meet Amber and Paula! 

Amber and Paula are 4 year old spayed female huskies who weigh 45 pounds. 

Amber and Paula both love to play and are good with other dogs.

Amber and Paula would also make great family dogs or playmates for other dogs.

Through July 14, the Humane Society of Yuma is running a "Name Your Price" adoption special. 

Take home your new best friend for any donation amount you can give to help us with our mission to save one until there are none.

Come visit Amber and Paula at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Amber, Paula, or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.

Article Topic Follows: The Good Stuff

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content