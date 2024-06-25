Skip to Content
Pet Talk: Meet Chico

The Humane Society of Yuma
By
June 24, 2024 5:35 PM
Published 10:50 AM

An adorable and loving pup who is looking for a forever home.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) -  It’s time to meet our pet of the week. 

Meet Chevie!

Chico is a 4 year old neutered male shepherd who weighs 90s pounds and that has really opened up to staff. 

He is super easy to get on and off a leash and he likes being petted all over.

Chico  will also jump up in your lap and give you kisses. 

Chico loves to go running and would make a perfect jogging partner. 

Come visit Chico at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Chico or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.

