Cancer survivors and caregivers celebrated at Yuma County’s Survivor Gala

Carnival for a Cure continues in raising money for the American Cancer Society

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Relay for Life of Yuma County Survivor Gala is taking place Sunday, June 2, at The Church, A Historic Venue beginning at 4 p.m.

Amber Thornton with Relay for Life of Yuma County says 2014 was the first time they held a cancer survivor dinner, but this is the first year the gala is taking place.

"It's a more of an elevated experience for our caregivers and our sponsors. So it's a way to thank our sponsors for the year, as well as just celebrate our survivors and their journey and the mission of the American Cancer Society," Thornton explains.

The event is sold out but you can still participate in the silent auction where you can browse, bid and buy items and/or packages until June 9.

Thornton says this event is inspiring.

"Empowering to hear the different stories that people have gone through with cancer. Last year, we had some amazing speakers, and we're looking forward to that again this year," says Thornton. "I think every year the event brings something different depending upon what you're there for and what your circumstances have been throughout the year."

Chef Jonathan Palacio with A Cut Above Meals will be providing the dinner for the evening.

"The main course we have a roasted airline chicken that we're going to put a honey garlic dijon sauce on top of some roasted broccolini and some truffle mashed potatoes," Palacio says.

Thornton says they hope to raise more money than last year.

"So every year we set our fundraising goal for our Relay For Life. Last year we raised $91,000 for the American Cancer Society and this year, our goal is to try to hit that $150,000, " Thornton says. "And so our goal is to get that done."

This gala is a chance for cancer survivors and their loved ones to come together and commemorate their journey.

For more information about Relay For Life of Yuma County and how to donate to the American Cancer Society, you can visit their website.