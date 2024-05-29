Arizona SkinCare Institute invites the community to join its two-year celebration

You can win free tuition to their esthetician program

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Skincare Institute in Yuma is celebrating its two-year anniversary Sat., June 1, from 5-8 p.m. and the whole community is invited to the event.

The founder and CEO Nohemi Munguia says she's excited because this is something she and her team have worked really hard to build.

"We will be having different vendors here and we will be having some different door prizes and we will have a grand prize," says Munguia. "Which is free tuition to our school, our esthetician program."

The full program is 600 hours which takes about five months to complete and costs $6,500.

"The students learn skincare, the different types of skin, they learn how to analyze the skin and be able to give facials, lash lifts, brow laminations, make-up, all the fun stuff," continues Munguia.

The institute is dedicated to helping students achieve their career goals and become successful in the beauty industry.

Once the students complete the program, they can go to the state board and obtain their license.

Munguia said this business was a need in the community and took advantage of the opportunity.

"I want to say my former students, because I was teaching permanent make-up, approached and they said that they wanted an esthetician school, whether it was do lash extensions or they wanted to learn how to give facials and lash lifts, brow laminations, all the stuff, "explains Munguia. "So with the help of some friends in the community, I was able to work really hard and get this place started and going and it's been a success since."

She also owns Nohemi's Threading Studio right next door.

The celebration is located at Arizona Skincare Institute on 317 S. Main St in Downtown Yuma.

If you are interested in showcasing your business at the event, send an email to yumaskincare@gmail.com and they will save you a spot.

The raffle for free tuition to the esthetician program is $10 cash only and you must be present to win.

The winner will be announced at 7:30 p.m. and you must be at least 18 years old to participate.

You can purchase tickets at Arizona SkinCare Institute or Bohemia's Threading Studio.

For more information regarding services and pricing, you can visit their website.