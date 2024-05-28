Get your bathing suit and life jacket ready for swimming lessons now available

Better to be safe than sorry! You and your kids can learn how to swim to prevent tragic accidents

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Anyone can drown but no one should and so the City of Yuma has opened up swimming lessons registration for the whole family.

Ann-Jeanette Mosqueda, Yuma's recreation manager says swim lessons are for children as young as 6 months old all the way through adults. So the entire family, including grandma and grandpa.

Classes are two weeks long and will begin Mon., June 3 at Marcus Pool at 545 W. 5th St. and Carver Pool on 1250 W. 5th St.

The cost for lessons is $28 for residents within Yuma city limits and $42 for non-residents.

"It's Monday through Friday for two weeks, 30 to 45 minutes per day, depending on the age of the child and it's a big deal," says Mosqueda.

Registration, transfers, and waiting list transactions may be done in person at the Parks and Recreation Office or by telephone.

You can find more information here.

The City of Yuma is also hosting Water Safety Day on Sat., June 1, from 1-6 p.m. at Valley Aquatic Center on 4381 W. 18th St.

It's a family-fun day that will also be very informational on how to best prevent any drownings.

The Greater Yuma Water Safety Alliance (GYWSA) encourages the community to practice the National Drowning Prevention Association’s five layers of protection: barriers and alarms, supervision, water competency/swim skills, life jackets, and emergency preparation. Each layer should be used together when in or around water to reduce the risk of drowning.

Mosqueda says multiple partners in the community, including food vendors will be present.

"A lot of the vendors actually are going to have a focus on those five layers of protection that we have. For example, Home Depot will be there educating people on doggy doors, safe installation, what is the right size for your pet, demonstrating how easily your child can climb through that doggy door," explains Mosqueda. "Fencing company, illustrating the safety of fencing and observing your fencing, doing checks on it to make sure it's still in a proper function where it actually is a barrier."

For more information about Water Safety Day or to be a vendor for this event, contact Special Events Coordinator Brissa Garcia at Brissa.Garcia@yumaaz.gov or (928) 373-5028.