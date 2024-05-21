Register now for the Family Summer Reading Program

Skip to Content
today at 3:51 PM
Published 4:14 PM

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Registration is open for the Camarena Memorial Library's Family Summer Reading Program and the community is invited to join!

This year's theme is Adventure Begins At Your Library and runs from June 17 to August 8.

The Camarena Memorial Library said Our Lunch At the Library and Craft Activity Program begins on Monday, June 10.

Registration packets can be picked up on June 3.

To register, go to calexicolibrary.org/fsrp.

For more information on the program and the schedule, take a look at the PDF below.

2024FSRPBrochureDownload

