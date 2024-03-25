Calexico to have its fun Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Calexico will present its Easter Egg Hunt this weekend for everyone to enjoy.

The egg-citing hunt will be on Saturday, March 30 at 9 a.m. at Crummett Park located at Dool Avenue and Belcher Street in Calexico.

The City of Calexico said the event will have over 10,000 Easter eggs for participants to find.

There will be games for all ages, music, food vendors who will be offering tasty treats, and many more activities.

The event is free and open to all ages.

Make sure to bring your Easter basket and a lawn chair to enjoy the fun!

For more information, or to sign up to be a vendor, contact the Recreation Department at (760) 768-2176.