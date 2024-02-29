Arizona’s Children Association to host takeovers at local restaurants

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona's Children Association is hosting takeovers at local restaurants for a good cause.

The organization is inviting the community to their takeovers on March 6, April 10, April 24, and July 11.

Here are the following dates and places for the takeovers:

Boston Pizza Wednesday, March 6; 4pm to 8pm 2030 S. Avenue 3E, Yuma, AZ 85365



El Charro Cafe Wednesday, April 10; 3 pm to 8 pm 601 W. 8th Street, Yuma, AZ 85364



Baskin Robbins Wednesday, April 24 11259 S. Frontage Road Ste 104, Yuma, AZ 85367

