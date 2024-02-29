Arizona’s Children Association to host takeovers at local restaurants
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona's Children Association is hosting takeovers at local restaurants for a good cause.
The organization is inviting the community to their takeovers on March 6, April 10, April 24, and July 11.
Here are the following dates and places for the takeovers:
- Boston Pizza
- Wednesday, March 6; 4pm to 8pm
- 2030 S. Avenue 3E, Yuma, AZ 85365
- El Charro Cafe
- Wednesday, April 10; 3 pm to 8 pm
- 601 W. 8th Street, Yuma, AZ 85364
- Baskin Robbins
- Wednesday, April 24
- 11259 S. Frontage Road Ste 104, Yuma, AZ 85367
- Wheezy's Grill and Sports Bar
- July 11; 4 pm to 7 pm
- 11732 S. Fortuna Road, Yuma, AZ 85367