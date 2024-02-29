Skip to Content
The Good Stuff

Arizona’s Children Association to host takeovers at local restaurants

MGN
By
today at 3:14 PM
Published 3:54 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona's Children Association is hosting takeovers at local restaurants for a good cause.

The organization is inviting the community to their takeovers on March 6, April 10, April 24, and July 11.

Here are the following dates and places for the takeovers:

  • Boston Pizza
    • Wednesday, March 6; 4pm to 8pm
    • 2030 S. Avenue 3E, Yuma, AZ 85365
  • El Charro Cafe
    • Wednesday, April 10; 3 pm to 8 pm
    • 601 W. 8th Street, Yuma, AZ 85364
  • Baskin Robbins
    • Wednesday, April 24
    • 11259 S. Frontage Road Ste 104, Yuma, AZ 85367
  • Wheezy's Grill and Sports Bar
    • July 11; 4 pm to 7 pm
    • 11732 S. Fortuna Road, Yuma, AZ 85367
Article Topic Follows: The Good Stuff

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content