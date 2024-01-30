Salvation Army Thrift Store in El Centro to reopen

Storm damaged the Thrift Store building back in October 2022

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Salvation Army announced its Thrift Store in El Centro will be reopening on Saturday, February 17 at 11 a.m.

There will be a special event in the parking lot with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, along with performances from the Salvation Army Brass Band.

Including remarks from Majors Saul and Jessica Doria who are Salvation Army leaders.

The Salvation Army Thrift Store is located at 1301 S. 4th Street in El Centro.