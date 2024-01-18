Registration open for Calexico Recreation Youth Basketball League

Basketball league will begin in mid-March

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Local youth can register for the Calexico Recreation Youth Basketball League and have the opportunity to learn the basics of basketball, how to work as a team and so much more.

Young athletes will get to learn dribbling, shooting, and passing as well.

This league is open to youth in 4th to 6th grade and 7th to 8th grade.

There will be two divisions which will have different practice times that will be on Saturdays.

The first division is 4th to 6th grade and will have its practice from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The second division is 7th to 8th grade and will have its practice from 2:45 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

The Calexico Recreation Department said game days will be on Sundays and specific days will be scheduled.

This league will be at the David Tessada Gym located at 824 Blair Avenue in Calexico.

Registrations are open at the Calexico Community Center located at 707 Dool Avenue and the fee is $30 per player.

For more information, contact the Recreation office at (760) 768-2176.