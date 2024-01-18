Cocopah Tribe donates American flag to local high school

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Somerton High School received a symbol of unity from the Cocopah Tribe on Thursday.

The tribe donated an American flag and flag pole to the high school.

The school principal said it represents the strength that comes from unity and collaboration.

"The flag pole will be here as a testament of time and show our loyalty to each other and the community and what we are doing to strive to help our students and the community to get the things that they need to be successful in the future," said Lucky Arviso, Somerton High School Principal

Somerton High School is the newest high school in Yuma County and has 350 first-year students.