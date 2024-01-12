Centennial Middle School 7th graders are learning about weather

Chief Weather Forecaster Melissa Zaremba visited the students to talk about weather and her daily job duties as a weather forecaster here in the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Science teacher Stefanie Littlewood at Centennial Middle School is teaching her 7th-grade students about weather and what it's like to be weather forecasters.

Littlewood invited our very own Chief Weather Forecaster Melissa Zaremba to meet with her students and offer her expertise on weather.

The students were super excited and eager to learn more about the weather and the daily job duties that go into putting together the daily weather forecasts we see on the screen every day.

Students we're happy to have Melissa as a special guest and a lot of the students wanted her autograph.

Thank you Centennial Middle School for having Melissa!

Melissa says it was such an honor to be a guest and loved talking about the weather to facility members and students. She hopes some of these students will one day become future meteorologists like herself.

Take a look at the meet and greet.