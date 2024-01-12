Skip to Content
The Good Stuff

Centennial Middle School 7th graders are learning about weather

Stefanie Littlewood
By
January 11, 2024 5:44 PM
Published 11:35 AM

Chief Weather Forecaster Melissa Zaremba visited the students to talk about weather and her daily job duties as a weather forecaster here in the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Science teacher Stefanie Littlewood at Centennial Middle School is teaching her 7th-grade students about weather and what it's like to be weather forecasters.

Littlewood invited our very own Chief Weather Forecaster Melissa Zaremba to meet with her students and offer her expertise on weather.

The students were super excited and eager to learn more about the weather and the daily job duties that go into putting together the daily weather forecasts we see on the screen every day.

Students we're happy to have Melissa as a special guest and a lot of the students wanted her autograph.

Thank you Centennial Middle School for having Melissa!

Melissa says it was such an honor to be a guest and loved talking about the weather to facility members and students. She hopes some of these students will one day become future meteorologists like herself.

Take a look at the meet and greet.

Article Topic Follows: The Good Stuff

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content