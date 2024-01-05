Skip to Content
Toy Scout searching for older toys in Yuma


today at 2:04 PM
Published 3:50 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - America's Toy Scout Joel Magee is in Yuma buying toys dating from the 1980's and older.

Here's what you can look out for while you're cleaning out your toy chest. 

"We're buying vintage toys 1980 and older, old baseball cards comic books old gold coins old silver coins 1964 and older," said Jeff Schriefer, Toy Scout Road Show Manager.

"We got some Hot Wheels with the red line on the tire from 1968 to about 1970. They are very popular and we pay very well for those we pay cash for those and if you have some in your attics or basement search for them and bring them to me. You can get some serious cash for those," said Schriefer.

"We're here in Yuma from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. today, Friday, and tomorrow, Saturday admission is free," said Schriefer.

So you still have time to get there today, you have about 30 more minutes and all day tomorrow from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Hampton Inn at the Yuma Palms Mall.

To learn more about The Toy Scout, go to toyscout.com.

Abraham Retana




Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA team in 2022 and is the anchor/producer for CBS at 4 p.m.



