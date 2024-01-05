Skip to Content
Latest Arts and Economic Prosperity Study to be presented in Yuma

Arts & Economic Prosperity 6
today at 11:09 AM
AEP6 is an economic and social impact study of the nation's nonprofit arts and culture industry

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma Parks and Recreation's Arts and Culture division is releasing the in-depth findings of the latest Arts and Economic Prosperity Study (AEP6).

This event will have elected officials, arts leaders, and keynote presenter Randy Cohen, Vice President of Research at Americans for the Arts.

Arts and Economic Prosperity is Americans for the Arts study of the nonprofit arts and culture industry's impact on the economy, said the City of Yuma.

The city's arts and culture division had the opportunity to participate in AEP6.

AEP6 documents the economic contributions of the arts in 373 diverse communities and regions across the country, representing all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

The free event will be happening on Monday, Jan. 29 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Historic Yuma Theatre located at 254 S. Main Street.

You can register for the event HERE.

To read more about the study, go to AEP6.AmericansForTheArts.org.

