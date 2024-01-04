Skip to Content
Toy Scout will be buying old toys in Yuma

today at 2:13 PM
Published 2:36 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Get rid of any old toys you have and make money along the way.

America's Toy Scout Joel Magee will be in Yuma on Friday, January 5 and Saturday, January 6 buying toys dating from the 1980s and older.

Here's what you can look out for while you're cleaning out your toy chest.

"It could be G.I. Joe's, Star Wars, video games. We buy golden jewelry, believe it or not, class rings. I always tell people if it's from the 80s, just bring it because it takes me hours to list everything. Comic books are cool and baseball cards too," stated Joel Magee, Toy Scout.

Joe will be at the Hampton Inn at the Yuma Palms Mall on Friday and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. through 5:30 p.m.

To learn more about The Toy Scout, go to toyscout.com.

