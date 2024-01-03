Yuma Medjool Date Festival happening this weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma is hosting an event on Saturday, January 6 to celebrate one of our most popular crops.

The Medjool Date Festival will be on Main Street from 10 a.m. through 9 p.m.

There will be food, music, and of course a variety of date treats.

The goal is to promote this fruit beyond Yuma.

"It's very important for us to promote our local vendors the date is a fruit that is sold all over the world and here in Yuma county we have a lot growers who sell and grow this delicious fruit," stated Brissa Garcia, City of Yuma Special Events Coordinator

This event is free to attend.