Second annual Kate Campa Dance Invitational happening in January

today at 2:04 PM
Published 2:22 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local non-profit is hosting a dance event to bring awareness to childhood cancer.

The AdvoKate Foundation will have the Kate Campa invitational dance next Saturday, January 12 at Snider Auditorium.

Dancers from all high schools in Yuma County will perform Kate's favorite songs.

Kate's mother, who's also the foundation's president said this is a way to keep Campa's legacy alive while helping others.

"Because you are not only showing support to the families that going through a cancer journey and also giving hope to the kids that are going through a cancer journey right now," said Lily Campa, AdvoKate Foundation Founder and President.

The Snider Auditorium is located at Yuma High School.

Click HERE to get tickets and for more information.

Abraham Retana

Send your story ideas and more to Abraham at:
abraham.retana@kecytv.com

