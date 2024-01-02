Community Christian Church to host Variety Show

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local church is having an old-fashioned event for the Yuma community on Sunday, January 7.

Community Christian Church is hosting a "Variety Show."

There will be more than 10 acts including singing, playing the piano, violin, and guitar.

The event organizer said it's a great opportunity to bring the community together.

"So people can get out and have fun. Do something out of the ordinary and it's an opportunity for at church to also serve God," said Carol Ann Bunkers, Community Christian Church volunteer.

The show starts at 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 7.

The Community Christian Church is located at 6480 US-95 in Yuma.