The Toy Scout buying old toys in Yuma in January

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Toy Scout is hosting an event in January 2024 and will be buying old toys from the mid-1980s and older.

The event will be happening on Friday, January 5, 2024, and Saturday, January 6, 2024, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

It will be at the Hampton Inn located at 1600 E. 16th Street in Yuma.

The Toy Scout encourages people to bring as many old toys.

They also buy large collections and are open to any different types of toys, including BB guns.

The Toy Scout said if people have anything odd or unusual but not necessarily a toy to still bring it to the event as they may be interested if it is old.

Admission and parking is free.

To learn more about The Toy Scout, go to toyscout.com.