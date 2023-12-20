Skip to Content
Jesus Is Born play coming this weekend

Courtesy: Champion Church
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local church is getting ready to celebrate Christmas with a theatrical play.

Champion Church is putting together the Jesus Is Born play.

The church's pastor said it's a great opportunity to be together as a community, especially with everything that's happening around the world.

She talks about what you will see if you attend.

"The community can expect an amazing a beautiful Christmas show, the original Christmas story right out of the Bible and we also will have modern times all included. It's a beautiful show for the whole family," said Lacinda Bloomfield, Champion Church Senior Pastor.

You can watch it from December 22 to 24 at 7 p.m.

It'll be at Champion Church located at 3625 S Ave 5 E in Yuma.

Abraham Retana

Send your story ideas and more to Abraham at:
abraham.retana@kecytv.com

