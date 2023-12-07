Skip to Content
CHP hosting CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive

California Highway Patrol
today at 10:35 AM
IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is hosting its toy drive and is asking for new, unwrapped toys for kids in need.

CHP is asking the community to provide a new, unwrapped toy before Friday, December 15 and make a difference in a child's life.

You can mail the toy to El Centro CHP's address at 2331 Highway 86, Imperial, CA 92251.

You can also drop off the toys at the El Centro CHP Area Office or at Walgreens (El Centro location).

