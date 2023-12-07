Skip to Content
Yuma Hog Chapter to host toy run on Saturday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local motorcycle club is getting ready to ride for a good cause.

The Yuma Hog Chapter will have its 35th annual Toy Run on Saturday, December 9 at Bobby's Territorial Harley-Davidson on Gila Ridge Road.

Sign-ups will be from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

All proceeds go to local kids.

"We are to have a bunch of raffles, and giving toys to the Salvation Army and all the cause goes to the kids of the Yuma child burn survivors. We're going to have lunch," said Reynold Jerome, Yuma Hog Chapter President.

Abraham Retana

