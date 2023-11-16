Skip to Content
Christmas parade coming to Calexico in December

City of Calexico
By
today at 12:06 PM
Published 12:50 PM

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Calexico will be having its “A Magical Christmas Parade" on Saturday, December 9.

The parade will be happening at 10 a.m. in Historic Downtown Calexico.

If you or your organization want to be a part of the parade, submit your entry form by Monday, Nov. 27.

CLICK HERE to get the entry form.

The City of Calexico said there is no entry fee to participate in the parade.

Parade formation time will be at 7:30 a.m.

The parade competition categories include Floats, Bands, Marching Groups, Vehicles, Elected Officials, Equestrian Groups, and Royalty.

Below is the parade route map.

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

