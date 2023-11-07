Old Town Christmas coming to Downtown Yuma in December

Ice rink will be a new addition to the festival and is open to everyone

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma invites the community to come to their Old Town Christmas Festival on Saturday, December 2 in Downtown Yuma to celebrate the holiday spirit.

The all-day event will be happening from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Madison Avenue, 2nd Street, and Main Street.

Historic Downtown Yuma will be lit up with twinkle lights on wreaths, light poles, Christmas music, festive food, an ice rink, and the lighting of the Main Street Christmas Tree.

The City of Yuma said the event also features sweet treats, Santa being rescued from the top of the Art Center, free photos with Santa, live performances, and old Christmas traditions to cherish.

The new 1800-square-foot ice rink will be in the 200 block of Madison Avenue and is free.

Age limit for skating is 5 years and older.

Skates will be provided or the community can bring their own.

Come to Downtown Yuma on December 2 to enjoy the festivities and holiday fun!

For vendor opportunities, contact Communications Manager Jen Miller at Jennifer.Miller@yumaaz.gov.