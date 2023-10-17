YRMC staff gather together for 2023 Quality Hall of Fame Presentations

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center's (YRMC) health system presented quality improvement projects on Tuesday as part of their 2023 Quality Hall of Fame poster presentation event.

According to YRMC, clinical and non-clinical staff team up throughout the year to examine their department processes and procedures.

The staff also work together to implement new standards and measure outcomes.

YRMC said each project shares the goal of enhancing patient care and is presented at the annual YRMC Quality Hall of Fame poster presentation event.

There are winners in each of the five categories and are awarded at YRMC's Innovation Week on November 8.

70 projects were presented across five categories including:

Clinical/Patient Safety Excellence

Collaborative Excellence

Operational Excellence

Patient Experience/Customer Service Excellence

Sustainability Excellence

YRMC said they thank their staff and the 18 judges who evaluated the projects presented.

Quality Hall of Fame judges represented various community organizations, including:

Clinical/Patient Safety Excellence Category

Cinthia Alvarez, DNPC, Arizona Western College

Jaime Hutchins, MSN, Fort Yuma Health Center

Kathy Ward, Yuma County Health Department

Collaborative Excellence Category

Joann Chang, PhD, Arizona Western College

Rusty Tyndall, Southwest Technical Education District of Yuma

Melinda Semler, Fort Yuma Health Center

Operational Excellence

Ian McGaughey, Yuma County, AZ

Clarissa DeCarlo, Reputation

Steve Legros, YRMC Board of Directors

Patient Experience/Customer Service Excellence

John Hessinger, Better Business Bureau

Regina Twomey, Arizona Public Service

Diana Gomez, Yuma County Health Department

Sustainability Excellence

David Rogers, Sunset Health, Inc.

Linda Elliott-Nelson, PhD, Foundation of YRMC Board of Directors

Amanda Bahe, Fort Yuma Health Center

YRMC Board of Directors serving as judges over all categories

Fred Earle

Lora Dana

Louie Gradias

YRMC said their 2023 Innovation Week on from November 6 to 11 and is a time to recognize that together they can create innovative ideas.

And also recognize department and team successes throughout the organization.