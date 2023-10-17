YRMC staff gather together for 2023 Quality Hall of Fame Presentations
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center's (YRMC) health system presented quality improvement projects on Tuesday as part of their 2023 Quality Hall of Fame poster presentation event.
According to YRMC, clinical and non-clinical staff team up throughout the year to examine their department processes and procedures.
The staff also work together to implement new standards and measure outcomes.
YRMC said each project shares the goal of enhancing patient care and is presented at the annual YRMC Quality Hall of Fame poster presentation event.
There are winners in each of the five categories and are awarded at YRMC's Innovation Week on November 8.
70 projects were presented across five categories including:
- Clinical/Patient Safety Excellence
- Collaborative Excellence
- Operational Excellence
- Patient Experience/Customer Service Excellence
- Sustainability Excellence
YRMC said they thank their staff and the 18 judges who evaluated the projects presented.
Quality Hall of Fame judges represented various community organizations, including:
Clinical/Patient Safety Excellence Category
- Cinthia Alvarez, DNPC, Arizona Western College
- Jaime Hutchins, MSN, Fort Yuma Health Center
- Kathy Ward, Yuma County Health Department
Collaborative Excellence Category
- Joann Chang, PhD, Arizona Western College
- Rusty Tyndall, Southwest Technical Education District of Yuma
- Melinda Semler, Fort Yuma Health Center
Operational Excellence
- Ian McGaughey, Yuma County, AZ
- Clarissa DeCarlo, Reputation
- Steve Legros, YRMC Board of Directors
Patient Experience/Customer Service Excellence
- John Hessinger, Better Business Bureau
- Regina Twomey, Arizona Public Service
- Diana Gomez, Yuma County Health Department
Sustainability Excellence
- David Rogers, Sunset Health, Inc.
- Linda Elliott-Nelson, PhD, Foundation of YRMC Board of Directors
- Amanda Bahe, Fort Yuma Health Center
YRMC Board of Directors serving as judges over all categories
- Fred Earle
- Lora Dana
- Louie Gradias
YRMC said their 2023 Innovation Week on from November 6 to 11 and is a time to recognize that together they can create innovative ideas.
And also recognize department and team successes throughout the organization.