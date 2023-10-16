Yuma Palms to host pumpkin patch event on Sunday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Palms Regional Center will host a free Pumpkin Patch event for families on Sunday, October 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will be in the parking lot near Five Below along Yuma Palms Parkway.

The Yuma Palms Regional Center said there will be a lot of fun activities for families with younger children such as face painting, candy for kids in costume, refreshments, games, and prizes and crafts.

Children will get to receive a free pie pumpkin while supplies last.