Yuma Palms to host pumpkin patch event on Sunday

Yuma Palms Regional Center
By
today at 10:30 AM
Published 11:07 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Palms Regional Center will host a free Pumpkin Patch event for families on Sunday, October 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will be in the parking lot near Five Below along Yuma Palms Parkway.

The Yuma Palms Regional Center said there will be a lot of fun activities for families with younger children such as face painting, candy for kids in costume, refreshments, games, and prizes and crafts.

Children will get to receive a free pie pumpkin while supplies last.

Faith Rodriquez

