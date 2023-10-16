Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District to host health fair, 5K run and walk-a-thon

Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District and Calexico Unified School District are collaborating on the event

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The 2023 Community Health Fair, 5K Run, and Walk-A-Thon is happening on Saturday, October 28, and is open to the community.

The event will be at the Calexico High School Football Field.

The health fair will start at 9 a.m. and the event will end at 12 p.m.

The 5K race starts at 7:30 a.m., and the race registration starts at 6:30 a.m. for runners.

The walk-a-thon starts at 8 a.m.

To register online, go to www.herffernanmemorial.org and call 442-456-9091 for more information.