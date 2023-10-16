City of Yuma to host 9/11 NEVER FORGET Mobile Exhibit

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma is welcoming the Tunnel to Towers 9/11 NEVER FORGET Mobile Exhibit to downtown Yuma from October 27-28.

The exhibit is its only Arizona appearance in 2023, said the City of Yuma.

The mobile exhibit showcases the events of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, and will be parked on Main Street.

It will be open to the public for free from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28.

There will be opening ceremonies at 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 27 and 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 28 and will feature a color guard, and patriotic performances.

Mayor Nicholls, representatives from the Yuma Navy League, and the Yuma Fire Department will also deliver brief remarks.

“It is vital to preserve the history of the events and the legacy of victims of 9/11 through education,” Nicholls said. “That day has become part of the fabric of our nation, and it is important that it be understood by all Americans. We are honored to host this exhibit in downtown Yuma and encourage all to come and learn more about the tragedy from those who were there.”

This exhibit is contained in an 83-foot tractor-trailer that transforms into a 1,100-square-foot display.

It features World Trade Center steel, aluminum façade from the buildings, radio transmissions from first responders, and items found in the rubble after the Twin Towers collapsed.

The exhibit has also traveled to all 50 states and Canada and has welcomed more than 600,000 visitors.

The City of Yuma said tours are conducted by retired New York City firefighters who responded on 9/11 and they share their stories of what happened on that day and the days after.

According to the press release, the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation honors a New York firefighter who responded to the call for help at the Twin Towers.

Even after a long completed shift, Stephen put on his gear and walked through a tunnel to reach the towers, where eventually he lost his own life in an effort to save the lives of others.

This foundation created the mobile exhibit as a tribute to those whose lives were lost in those attacks.