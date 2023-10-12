10th Annual Red Shoe Day in Imperial Valley

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Hundreds of locals from Imperial volunteered to help raise funds for local families who are staying at the Ronald McDonald’s House in San Diego.

“It’s our tenth annual in Imperial Valley fundraiser for the San Diego Ronald Mc Donald House where we provide a home away from home for families with a child in medical crisis and we serve about twenty-six percent of families coming to us from Imperial Valley we have a great intersection between this wonderful community and what we do at the house,” said CEO Chuck Day of Ronald Mc Donald House Charity in San Diego.

Volunteers were dancing and cheering at different intersections in the Valley helping to collect money donations.

You can help donate at https://rmhcsd.org/red-shoe-day-iv/ or Venmo at RMHC-SD.

All of the Proceeds will go towards families in Imperial County whose child is undergoing treatment and staying at Ronald McDonald’s House in San Diego