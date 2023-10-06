Imperial County announces top three prize winners in inaugural postcard contest

The County says they're grateful to everyone who contributed to the contest

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County announced the top three prize winners of their inaugural Postcard Contest after having over 100 entries and more than 2,000 participants voting in the public survey.

Here are the following winners:

1st Place: Brittany Coronel, "Renewable Energy"

2nd Place: Sofia Salazar, "Sand Dunes"

3rd Place: Katalina Banaga, “Five Panels”

Residents from the Valley were invited to showcase the extraordinary beauty and treasures found within our borders earlier this year at the request of Chairman of the Board Ryan Kelley.

Over 100 talented artists and photographers captured the Valley's remarkable landscapes, iconic landmarks, and vibrant culture.

County employees with experience in photography, graphic design, and various art forms looked through the contest's submissions and chose the top 14 entries.

After the selected entries, they were opened to the public for a popular vote which then determined the top five entries.

The Imperial County Executive said for the contest winners, 1st place gets $750, 2nd place gets $500, and 3rd gets $250.

The Board of Supervisors also decided to award $50 prizes to the 11 other outstanding entries that rounded out the top 14.

They also mentioned all all elementary school students who submitted an entry will be provided with a certificate of participation.

“Imperial County is happy to promote the artistic and creative talents of our community. The postcard contest is another example of highlighting the arts in Imperial County,” stated Chairman Kelley. “Congratulations to all artists and participants!”

The Imperial County Executive Office said postcards will be created and distributed locally and outside County limits to promote and highlight the beauty and uniqueness of their region

For all participants seeking to collect their prize, artwork, or certificate, please contact the Cynthia Medina of the Clerk of the Board’s Office at CynthiaMedina@co.imperial.ca.us to schedule a day and time for pickup.