IID tree program reservations open on October 2

A total of 800 trees will be planted through the program

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) announced reservations will open on Monday, October 2 for its Tree for All program which is for residential customers in Imperial and Eastern Coachella Valleys.

IID customers can register for their free shade tree at https://iidtreeforall.org.

They can also reserve a free tree to be planted at their home to help save energy.

In order to reserve a free tree, the customer must have a valid, active IID electric contract account.

Reservations are also limited to one tree per account every 12 months, said IID.

This program is one of the public benefits programs offered by IID to its customers.

IID said trees can reduce energy costs by up to 20% and provide many other community benefits.

The trees through the program have been chosen for their specific characteristics and ability to survive in the region's climate.

This program also promotes environmental sustainability, reduces energy consumption, and enhances the quality of life for residents within the communities by distributing free shade trees.

IID said they started the program in 2022 which became popular with customers and reached full subscription in the first week.

The district is inviting customers who do not receive a tree reservation to attend upcoming tree distribution events that will be held in Spring 2024.

For information on the Tree for All program, access to a fact sheet, brochures, and a helpful video on watering trees, go to www.iid.com/treeforall.