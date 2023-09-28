First recovery walk this Saturday

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Valley will have its first recovery walk to remember those who continue to fight the battle against drugs and alcohol and those who are no longer with us.

Imperial County Behavioral Health Services along with the city of El Centro will be hosting the recovery walk at Bucklin Park Pavilion on Saturday, September 30 starting at 9 a.m.

The event will have three short walks around the park and five guest speakers,

It's all to push and encourage those dealing with substance abuse.

"We really need to commemorate because recovery… Recovery is not easy not a piece of cake but becoming our better selves and struggling to overcome trauma and struggling to overcome whatever difficulties our substance use is causing us… Takes a lot of courage," said Scott Dudley, Imperial County Behavioral Health Manager.

Vendors will be attending the event to provide programs that help with recovery.

Three speakers will share their personal experiences with fighting against substance use