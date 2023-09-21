Tacos and Tunes returns in October with more fun

Downtown parking will be open but there will be shuttle service available between downtown Yuma and Paradise Casino

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Tacos and Tunes will be happening on Saturday, October 7 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. in downtown Yuma and will have more space and new attractions.

“The Ultimate Pitbull Tribute" will be headlining the event and taking the main stage at 7:30 p.m.

In the area of 2nd Street and Main Street, there will be a "taco alley" where taco vendors and festival treats such as roasted corn, shaved ice, and many other desserts.

Additional attractions to Tacos and Tunes will be on Madison Avenue where there will be a car show and other activities.

The City of Yuma said other attractions include mariachis, a mechanical taco, margaritas by Chretin's Mexican Restaurant and Cantina, cold beer, and the Little Amigos Play Area.

Here is a complete list of the event's entertainment online at www.yumaaz.gov/tacosandtunes.