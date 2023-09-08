Non-profit organization to host masquerade murder mystery dinner

The event will be on Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. in Brawley

IMPERIAL COUNTY Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A non-profit organization will be hosting a masquerade mystery dinner on Thursday, October 12 at the Stockman’s Club in Brawley to help those in need in Uganda.

Burning Bush International (BBI), established in 2012, helps raise funds and bring resources to families in Uganda.

Co-founder Nancie Rhodes said the proceeds from the dinner will go to BBI's life-saving projects in Uganda.

“Attendees will be treated to an unforgettable evening of mystery, intrigue, and a delicious filet mignon dinner at the Stockman’s Club in Brawley on Thursday, October 12th at 6:00 p.m.,” explained Nancie Rhodes.

“Masquerade attire is not required but we are encouraging attendees to put on their finest attire and don’t forget your mask! The event promises to be an evening of entertainment, laughter, and surprises. This is the first time BBI has held a fundraiser event in Brawley, or the north end for that matter and we are looking forward to a fine turnout," said Vice President of BBI Brian Crittendon.

BBI board member Mary Seitz said guests will get to trade clues, gather information, and solve the crime before the masked culprit gets away.

BBI said donors in the Imperial Valley have allowed the organization to help and impact thousands of lives in Uganda in many ways since 2012 by providing forty clean water wells, female goats for orphans, medicine and medical procedures and so much more.

Jim Rhodes, President of BBI, said, “None of this happens without the support of our Imperial Valley donors. This event will be long on entertainment and fun and celebrate our 11 years of humanitarian work in Uganda. We hope everyone will come and help us make this an annual event of celebration.”

Tickets can be purchased for $100 at this LINK or from any BBI board member.

Sponsorships of $500 can also be made at the Eventbrite site and for questions, call Brian Crittendon (760-550-5352) or Jim Rhodes (760-604-6310).