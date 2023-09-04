Dancing for a Dream: Meet the Garcia Family

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. ( KYMA-KECY)

Mother of 9-year-old Jordan Garcia Vargas, Carolina Vargas shares the moment she found out her first child had cancer.

In December of 2018, Jordan was diagnosed with Leukemia, at the time he was very sick and the family first took Jordan to El Centro Regional Medical Center where the hospital told the family to go to Rady’s Hospital in San Deigo for treatment.

Jordan would spend his time in Rady’s 4 to 5 times a week for medication and chemotherapy.

Now Jordan is doing a lot better as he is on remission. Although he was able to win his battle with Leukemia, Jordan now is currently battling epilepsy.

“After a year he started with the seizures and today he still has seizures but not as often as at the beginning but we see progress and we know that god has his plan with him and I know he is going to be okay,” says Jordan’s grandmother Alma Gullien.

Dancing on behalf of Jordan and his family is Susana Ortega who says that she easily connected with the family.

“ I have kids, three kids. So it's actually like I see when my kids get sick a kid my kid who had a disorder so it’s trying to help them the way I would love to receive this help in some way” says Ortega.

Ortega says she is very excited to be a part of Dancing for a Dream and is for the main event to show off all her hard work to Jordan and his family.

For more information on Dancing for a Dream and for Tickets go to https://www.facebook.com/Dancing4ADream

