Dancing for a Dream stars dedicated to helping families in need in the Valley

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Not only are the 'Dancing for a Dream' star contestants moved by the beat of the music, but they are also moved by the families they will be dancing on behalf of.

Each dancing team is supporting a local family from the Imperial Valley who have been affected or are fighting cancer.

Contestants got the opportunity to meet with the families at a meet and greet to hear their stories and struggles that each family has faced.

“It’s a great opportunity to get into the life of these families who are going through so much and for them to open up their book and let us be a part of it. It's a prequel opportunity to kinda learn about them and just kinda spread into the joy a little bit and hopefully, we can bring that to them,” said Dancing Contestant Mel Wong.

The stars have been practicing for weeks and are dedicated to bringing in their best dance moves for the families they are dancing on behalf of.

“As a mom, it really hits home when you see your little one sick. Imagining what Beatiriz, Israel’s mom is going through is very touching and it just makes this cause even more meaningful for us,” said Contestant Betty Wong.

The Dancing for a Dream event will be on October 20 at Cheval Farms, 346 Larsen Rd Imperial CA, 92251.

Get your tickets on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Dancing4ADream/events?id=100070292000356&sk=events.