Hands Extended Thrift Store giving back

Abraham Retana
today at 12:21 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local thrift store is giving back to our community.

"Hands Extended Thrift Store" in the Foothills is giving free items to low-income families, including clothing, electronics, and kitchen appliances.

Store management said this once-a-year event is due to a need in our community.

"'First place there are people that need that. They need little support, second place because we want to put our money where our mouth is. We believe in giving, we believe in bettering lives," said Trudee Smith, Store Manager.

"Hands Extended" will be paying it forward from Wednesday through Saturday.

If you're interested stop by their store at 13341 South Frontage Road.

Abraham Retana

Send your story ideas and more to Abraham at:
abraham.retana@kecytv.com

