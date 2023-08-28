Dancing for a Dream returns to Imperial County for its 7th annual gala event

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The special event is a non-profit organization that helps families whose children are battling cancer.

It’s been three years since the event was put on hold since the COVID-19 pandemic and contestants and families are excited to be a part of this special event.

This year, the organization is in support of six Imperial Valley families.

Meet the participants:

Israel Stevenson, 18-years-old diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma.

Photo Credit: Dancing for a Dream

Juan Estrada, 9-years-old diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

Photo Credit: Dancing for a Dream

Leonardo Perez, 18-years-old diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

Photo Credit: Dancing for a Dream

Jordan Garcia, 9-years-old diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

Photo Credit: Dancing for a Dream

Andre Escobar, 15-years-old diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

Photo Credit: Dancing for a Dream

Travis Peña, 16-years-old diagnosed with Acute Myelocytic Leukemia.

Photo Credit: Dancing for a Dream

The event has been able to assist 36 families within the community by dancing to raise funds for medical needs and giving their time to make a difference.

Dancing for a Dream started back in 2015.

Their mission is to increase awareness of the growing need in Imperial County for additional dollars to provide for medical or transportation needs for the local children and their families who have limited resources.

Not only does the organization seek to raise awareness, but actually raises money to help the children with those needs.

The fundraising event will take place on October 20 at 6:00 p.m. at Cheval Farms, 346 Larsen Rd., Imperial CA, 92251.

Tickets can available for purchase are on Facebook or you can contact Angie Peña through email at angelica-pena1969@hotmail.com.