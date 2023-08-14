“Travel Forward” is the theme for 2023 Dorothy Young Memorial Electric Light Parade

Now's the time to get together and start brainstorming those ideas to win some cash

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Joe Teposte with Visit Yuma shared some exciting news about the 20th Annual Dorothy Young Memorial Electric Light Parade happening December 9.

2023's theme is "Travel Forward."

"So we're paying homage not only to Yuma's present, but its past and its future. One of the things we want to do is make sure that our the parade entries reflect on just where Yuma's been, where we're at now and then the future," says Teposte.

So what's an example someone can do?

"Okay, so you know Yuma's rich with history. You know, we were part of the Gold Rush. You know, the Colorado River State Historic Park was actually a union Army base. We have of course, you know, the Indigenous people that live here, we're on their sovereign land," explains Teposte. "So we could do that and in the present everything that's going on here today. What's going on around you with our agriculture, with our military, with even like with Somerton getting a brand new new high school."

As far as the future aspect , think about where's Yuma going to be 20, 30, 40, 50 years from now.

"And the city of Yuma announced that they're trying to get a spaceport down there in South County. Can you imagine a Spaceport in Yuma, Arizona? I mean it makes perfect sense because if you ever watch any of the of the launches that happened down there in Cape Canaveral, you'll always get, oh, we can't have the launch because of weather," says Teposte. "What happens when you go to the one place where there's clear skies most of the year?"

Visit Yuma says they announced the theme now so locals can start getting ready for the parade, getting their floats, and working with their communities and schools.

The parade will be on December 9 at 6:00 p.m.

"The parade usually starts around 17th street and goes all the way down to downtown, ends on Second Street" says Teposte.

The entry fee is about $65 and there's a chance you can win some cash.

"There is a first place prize and the big thing is the marching bands. We're always looking for the marching bands. They're the ones who walk in the parade. They're the ones that are all decked out. They're the ones that are, you know, playing the music, the holiday music. So there's a big giant trophy that goes to them for each year. They they judge you by how close you are to the theme, by the decorations, by just how bright your your float is," describes Teposte.

He says each year 40,000 people come down to this parade and some even start setting up their spot the night before.

So you're encouraged to prepare ahead of time.

"Just come out. Have a good time and this is a perfect time for Yumans to come together and light up the desert night sky. That's what we're doing. Show the world what we're all about," Teposte says proudly.

The application to enter the parade will be available in early September on https://www.visityuma.com.